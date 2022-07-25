BBI Logistics to add 953 jobs in Columbus, move headquarters to Arena District

A fast-growing freight logistics company is proposing to add 953 jobs to its workforce in Columbus and move its headquarters to the Arena District as part of its latest expansion plan.

BBI Logistics is asking for income tax incentives in return for its job creation proposal that will go before City Council Monday night.

The company plans to move its headquarters to the Astor Park development, next to the new Lower.com soccer stadium.

BBI began operating in 2017 out of a small office at Easton Town Center. The company specializes in full truckload shipments while offering other services such as less than truckload, intermodal, specialized equipment and expediting shipments, according to documents filed with the city.

The company had $150 million in revenue in 2021. It has grown to more than 150 employees and has added an office in Tampa, Florida, that currently has 30 employees.

The 953 jobs will have a payroll of nearly $80.6 million. The company will retain 175 jobs that have an annual payroll of $12.9 million, according to the city documents.

The new jobs are described as sales or administrative with an annual average wage of $84,551.

BBI will operate from its offices at 80 Rich St. until the new headquarters at 600 W. Nationwide Blvd. are ready. The project is slotted to start next month and finish in May 2024.

BBI officials could not be reached for comment on the expansion.

As part of the project, BBI Logistics will invest $56.5 million, including $32.8 million in construction costs, $4.8 million in furniture and fixtures, $4.5 million in computers and $6 million in leasehold improvements.

All the jobs would generate $2 million in year in city income tax. The proposed tax incentive for the company would total $1.3 million, netting the city about $700,000 a year in new tax revenue.

The incentives would be in place 10 years.

