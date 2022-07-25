Colorado man once charged with wife’s death says he cast her ballot for Trump



A Colorado man previously charged with his missing wife’s murder has pleaded guilty to casting her ballot in favor of then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Barry Morphew, who pleaded guilty to forgery on Thursday, won’t serve any jail time as part of his plea deal, instead only paying a $600 fine and completing supervised probation. However, if he violates any terms of his plea deal, Morphew could face up to six years in prison, according to court documents .

Morphew admitted to submitting his wife’s ballot for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, noting he would just “give [Trump] another vote,” according to court documents. The Colorado resident was unaware it was illegal to submit a ballot for your spouse, he said, despite the fact his wife has been missing since May 2020.

Election officials reported the incident to the sheriff's office in October 2020 after receiving a mail-in ballot for Suzanne Morphew that had Barry Morphew’s signature on it as a witness, according to the arrest warrant.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020, when a neighbor noticed she did not return home from a bike ride. After a yearlong search by police, her body has never been found.

Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in May 2021 in connection to her death, although prosecutors later dropped the case just nine days before going to trial.

Prosecutors dropped the case after the judge ruled they couldn’t call on expert witnesses for testimony due to violations of discovery during the pretrial phase. However, prosecutors can revive the case at a later time if they so choose.