Report: Jaylen Brown happy in Boston, 'looking forward' to returning

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 3 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Recent reporting across the NBA landscape suggested Boston’s Jaylen Brown could be included as the centerpiece in a potential Kevin Durant trade. The Celtics reportedly checked in on Brooklyn’s disgruntled superstar, though the talks never got very far.

Still, that Jaylen’s name was mentioned at all is intriguing, and it appears the former All-Star caught wind of the gossip. Brown tweet “smh” or “shaking my head,” Monday morning as speculation swirled.

Brown may just be frustrated with the nature of the NBA rumor mill more than anything else. Yes, he has previously used Twitter to seemingly indicate feeling of disrespect from Celtics fans, but long-time Boston Herald reported Mark Murphy stated Brown is indeed happy in the Hub.

Jaylen Brown is no stranger to the tumult of an NBA trade rumor news cycle. Likewise, he’s a vice president to the executive committee for the NBA Players Association. Brown certainly knows much more about the situation than has been reported. Expect a few more twists and turns from this story in the coming days.

