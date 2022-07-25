Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates

LAS VEGAS — Nearly one year after it was scheduled to begin, Adele announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was canceled just one day before it was scheduled to begin in January.

“Weekends with Adele” was scheduled to begin in January, but Adele abruptly canceled the residency with a video posted to Instagram at the time, blaming delivery delays and COVID-19 for the decision. The show was scheduled to run Fridays and Saturdays through April 16, as we reported at the time.

The new dates, which include a show on Christmas Eve, will begin Nov. 18, Variety reported. Adele added an additional eight shows to the schedule to the 24 previously planned, and the shows will run at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace through March 25, 2023.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Aug. 10, with priority offered to those who had tickets for the original shows, USA Today reported.

In announcing the new dates on Instagram, Adele wrote, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. … Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

Photos: Adele through the years MAIDSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 11: Adele performs on the Main Stage on the second day of the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Mote Park on May 11, 2008 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images) (Rosie Greenway/Getty Images)

