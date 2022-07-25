ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards reportedly among seven teams interested in Donovan Mitchell

By King W. Motley III
dcsportsking.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dcsportsking.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Washington Wizards#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy