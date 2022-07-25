Trump rages at Fox News on Truth Social for reporting his falling poll numbers

Former President Donald Trump was up and running on his Truth Social account on Monday morning after making an appearance late Sunday at the Turning Point USA conference, where he was the winner of a highly unscientific straw poll showing 78.7% of the attendees would vote for him in 2024.

In a Monday post, the former president continued his war with the Fox News network and, in particular, Fox & Friends that stems from his complaints that the conservative network called Arizona for Joe Biden earlier than any other network on election night in 2020 despite his protestations.

According to Trump, the hosts of the Fox News morning show -- who used to do phone-in interviews with him on a regular basis when he was still president -- have gone to "the "dark side" by comparing his straw poll numbers with actual national polling results.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible - gone to the "dark side." They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT."

He then took a shot at former Rep. Paul Ryan, now a Fox Corporation board member, for the Fox & Friends segment.

"RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & 'love' was AMAZING!" he wrote.

Trump's diatribe comes after two of Rupert Murdoch's papers, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, editorialized over the weekend that he is no longer fit for office.