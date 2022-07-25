Registration window paused

This is the time for registration, however, the process is on hold right now as Ector County ISD goes through an update of the system. At this time, the Ascender Parent Portal is not active and you will not be able to complete the registration process. The district expects the update to be completed early this week.

The district newsletter said the first day of school for all prekindergarten-6th graders and 9th graders is Aug. 9; the first day of school for 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th graders is Aug.11. ECISD’s calendars can be found online, https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Page/2#calendar1/20220724/month