Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A year after turning the page on the Julio Jones era, the Atlanta Falcons moved on from Matt Ryan, signifying the team entered a full rebuild.

Of course, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has his sights set higher than on a strict youth project, and the team has done some work to give him a roster to work with heading into the start of training camp Tuesday.