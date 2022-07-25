ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes & Noble Offers Educator Appreciation Days set

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

NEW YORK Barnes & Noble is proud to support educators nationwide and will be offering in-store discounts in preparation for the back-to-school season.

From July 30 through Aug. 7, customers with a current educator account (free sign-up available in stores) will receive 25% off the list price of all eligible items in addition to 10% off Café food and drinks, plus 10% select NOOK devices.

Barnes & Noble NOOK devices eligible for the discount include the NOOK GlowLight Plus, NOOK GlowLight 3, NOOK 10” HD Tablet Designed with Lenovo, NOOK GlowLight 4, and the new NOOK GlowLight 4e.

