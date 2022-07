With news that Amazon has officially entered the drone delivery game, it might feel like adoption is inevitable. But what do consumers think of that possibility?. A new survey polling more than 1,000 consumers across the U.S. sought to answer exactly that question, as well as to extract consumer sentiment about the coming of drone delivery and a new phase of ultra-fast end-to-end service. The top line? Consumers tend to be drone curious and generally in favor of the technology, although as with seemingly everything in the country, there's no consensus.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO