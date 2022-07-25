ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Interview: Sho Shibuya Discusses Ritual, His Impulse Toward Minimalism, and His Love for Ubiquitous Objects

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thisiscolossal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy