No magic in Merrill, Rhinelander edges Typhoon for State trip

The Antigo American Legion Post Three baseball team left it all on the field Sunday in the Class AA regional final played in Merrill, but in the end it was not enough to overcome a talented Rhinelander team in a 2-0 loss, sending the Rebels to the State Tournament for the first time since 2012.

It brought to an end a string of six consecutive State appearances by the Typhoon, but it certainly did not end without a fight, in a regional where every game seemed to come down to the wire.

“This proved to be an extremely competitive regional as all the games were closely contested,” head coach Alex Heiny said. “We played well this weekend and the players left it all on the field, unfortunately in Sunday’s game we just didn’t hit the ball well enough to win.”

The game was a pitcher’s duel between Rhinelander’s Ryan Jamison and Antigo’s Mason Gray.

Tabbed to make just his second start of the season, Gray showed the form that will likely be a big asset to the Antigo High School team in the spring, allowing just two runs on four hits over six innings of work, he walked five and used a dominant fastball to strike out eight.

It was a good enough to win on most days, but not this one. Jamison was only slightly better, while not bringing the heat of Gray, he limited his walks to two and allowed just three base hits while keeping his pitch count in check enough to toss the complete game shutout.

Hunter Aiuppy pitched a scoreless seventh for Post Three.

Antigo’s three hits belonged to to Caden Kautza, Will Kubeny and Trevin Walbeck.

The Typhoon did manage to put a base runner aboard every inning besides the sixth, but just couldn’t come up with the clutch hit it needed.

Kautza led off the game with a hard base hit to right field, but was left stranded after Kolz popped to the catcher and Gray hit into a double play.

The second saw another lead off single, this one from Kubeny. Two batters later Jake Hanus was hit by a pitch to put two runners abroad, but Reed Kuenzli lined into a second double play to end the threat.

Walbeck delivered a one-out single in the third, but was caught stealing at second base on a tight call.

The fourth saw Gray reach with a one out walk, but a base running blunder on deep ball hit by Kubeny to right doubled him off first for the third Rhinelander double play of the contest.

A hit-by-pitch to Luke Pecore began the Antigo half of the fifth, followed by a nice sacrifice bunt by Hanus to move him into scoring position.

That was it for the Typhoon however, as Kuenzli popped to center and Jamison struck out Dane Cornelius to get out of another mini-jam.

Antigo went down in the order in the sixth, but threatened again in its final at-bat. Kubeny drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a fielder’s choice groundout by Pecore for out number two and when Hanus popped to short, the Rebels celebrated their first State trip in a decade.

The game’s only scoring came in the fifth, as the Rebels loaded the bases with two men out for Joe Schneider, who came through with a clutch two-run single up the middle.

Joe Schneider went 2-for-2 to lead the Rhinelander attack, with Sam Schneider, Isaac Bixby and Devyn Orth adding the remaining base hits.

The tough-luck loss ended the Legion baseball careers for four players, in Kolz, Cornelius, Pecore and Kubeny.

“It’s the thing I hate the most about coaching,” Heiny noted. “Is when the season ends and it’s a player’s final game.”

Rhinelander advances to the Class AA State Tournament in Fort Atkinson, which begins Friday. Antigo finishes with a slightly deceiving overall record of 11-18.

While it’s always tough to see it end, the longtime Legion head man is already looking forward to what should be another competitive squad come summer 2023.

“We’ll have a lot of familiar faces coming back next year,” Heiny added. “For a majority of them this was their first year playing varsity level and they showed a lot of progress and gained valuable reps. We’ll also have some talent coming up from the Junior Legion team who had a nice season. I’m optimistic about 2023.”

Rhinelander 2, Antigo 0

Class AA Regional Finals

Athletic Park, Merrill

Sunday, July 24, 2022

R H E

Antigo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0— 0 3 0

Rhinelander 0 0 0 0 2 0 x— 2 5 0

Antigo

Batting: Caden Kautza 1-3, K; Conner Kolz 0-3; Mason Gray 0-2, BB; Will Kubeny 1-2, BB; Luke Pecore 0-2, HBP; Jake Hanus 0-1, HBP, SAC; Reed Kuenzli 0-2; Dane Cornelius 0-2, 2 K; Trevin Walbeck 1-2

Pitching: Mason Gray, L, 6 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 8 K; Hunter Aiuppy IP, H

Rhinelander

Batting: Isaac Bixby 1-3, R, K; Ryan Jamison 0-2, R, BB; Joe Schneider 2-2, 2 RBI, BB; Sam Schneider 1-2, BB; Max Ratty 0-2, BB; Owen Kurtz 0-3, 2 K; Devyn Orth 1-3, 2 K; Kolby Ridderbusch 0-2, BB, K; Jacksen Smith 0-3, K

Pitching: Ryan Jamison, W, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HB