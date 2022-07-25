ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Disqualifies Georgia Prosecutor from Investigating State Senator in 2020 Election Probe. She Helped Fundraise for His Rival.

James Jones
3d ago

Easy enough to fix. Either hand investigstion to another underling. or hire a private/independent investigator to the facts finding.

Veronica Garcia
3d ago

Seriously. This is a conflict of interest. She needs to be removed from her position and replaced with someone who is not involved in the case. She is using her power of being a judge.

Sandra Kirian
3d ago

Well as A Proud Democrat I’m not going to justify this Procecutor’s Seriously bad judgment. But hand the baton over to someone else and proceed on with this investigation!!!

