Men arrested for shooting gun inside city limits

Luis Armando Sanchez and Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez

Shooting off a gun inside the Brownsville city limits led to the arrest of two Brownsville men.

Luis Armando Sanchez and Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez were arrested Friday by Brownsville police, each on a charge of discharge firearm in certain municipalities, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and unlawful caring a weapon.

Section 42.12 of the Texas Penal Code states it is illegal to discharge a firearm inside the city limits.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Portway at about 7 p.m. Friday in reference to shots fired, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a black Cadillac Escalade and police found the SUV at Charlie Cabler Park on Burnett Road, Sandoval said. Sanchez and Gonzalez were inside the vehicle and police found a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun in the vehicle as well.

The bullet casings located at the scene matched to bullet for the handgun. The men were arrested and transported the Brownsville City Jail.

Both men were arraigned on the charges Sunday and Sanchez’s bonds totaled $8,000 while Gonzalez’s bonds totaled $6,500.