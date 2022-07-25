ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cartels blamed for 32% increase in fuel thefts

By Julian Resendiz
WJTV.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wjtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Drug Cartel#Pemex#Mexican#Reforma#Estado De Mexico#Michoacan#Guanajuato

Comments / 0

Community Policy