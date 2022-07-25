Suspected dog breeder arrested in Henderson

A woman in Henderson was arrested this month after police learned of allegations that she was breeding dogs.

59-year-old Lisa Madrid was found to be in violation of multiple criminal and civil codes. Among them, she faces 21 counts of failing to provide proper air, food and shelter for a confined animal.

She's also accused of violating state statute mandating that a person should not deprive an animal of necessary sustenance, including food or drink.

Investigators found cause to believe Madrid violated Henderson municipal code governing people who operate an animal establishment, police said.

The violations outlined by police give some idea of the treatment animals in Madrid's care are alleged to have faced. She's accused of violating city codes for excessive animal waste and having too many animals to accommodate.

Based on the violations, investigators believe Madrid did not provide adequate cages or crates for her animals.

After her arrest, police said she was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.