Baltimore, MD

Firefighter Injured Extinguishing Baltimore House Fire

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Baltimore firefighters work to contain dwelling fire Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire Department

A firefighter was injured after a residential fire erupted in Baltimore this morning, authorities say.

The firefighter was assisting in containing the fire in the two-story home in the 1500 block of Latrobe Park that started around noon, Monday, July 25, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

The firefighter is being treated for their injuries.

Officials noted that the heat index at the time of the fire was 94°.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.

