Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit PD searching for car theft suspects

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqK9Q_0gs7VocK00

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in multiple vehicle thefts.

Both men are seen wearing black T-shirts and the vehicle is a silver or grey sedan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGfmk_0gs7VocK00

Anyone with information on who these men are can call Detective Foutz at 816-969-1074 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.

