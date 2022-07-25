Cubs enjoy a 2022 first in strong 2nd half start

PHILADELPHIA – They’ve had a few series wins during a difficult 2022 season, but before this weekend they’d yet to bring out the brooms on an opponent.

But that changed with an impressive three days for the Cubs in Philadelphia.

With a 4-3 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, the team pulled off their first sweep of the season as they opened the second half in a positive way after a rough first.

This came after a dominating 15-2 win on Friday evening and an impressive five-run tenth inning that gave the Cubs a 6-2 triumph and put them in position to pull off their first sweep.

David Ross’ club made a fast start hold up in the finale on Sunday as two homers by Yan Gomes along with another from Nelson Velazquez helped the Cubs go up 4-0. Philadelphia would chip away at the advantage in the final innings, but would never get the game to even, as David Robertson got his 14th save of the season in the ninth to seal a one-run win.

Coupled with their win over the Mets before the All-Star Break, the team has a four-game winning streak, which is tied for their longest of the season.

While the sweep is a positive moment, it’s certainly not going to change the team’s mindset as they now close in on the August 2nd trade deadline. They’ll be home for a quick two-game series against the Pirates before a seven-game road trip against the Giants this weekend (4 games) and the Cardinals (3 games) early next week.

What’s going to happen in that stretch with the roster is anyone’s guess, but at least the team got one first to start the second half this weekend.

