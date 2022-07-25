ShoppingTown redevelopment set to begin; Contract executed for District East

TOWN OF DEWITT – A year to the week after revealing plans to restructure the ShoppingTown Mall site in DeWitt, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced July 20 the execution of a final formal contract to begin work on District East.

The signing of the contract with OHB Redev—a local joint venture of DALPOS Architects, Hueber-Breuer Construction, Housing Visions and Redev CNY—follows a stretch of tax evasion in relation to the Erie Boulevard East property and a string of shuttered storefronts. The county wound up purchasing the mall from Moonbeam Capital Investments in December 2020 for $3.5 million after that company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“This is an exciting day for our community as we move forward,” McMahon stated in last week’s press release.

He said the firms involved with the revamping have “documented knowledge, experience and expertise” in construction and redevelopment as well as a successful local track record.

“I thank them for the partnership and look forward to seeing this long-vacant property turned into a productive and vibrant destination for our community and region,” McMahon’s press release said.

The multi-use, multi-phase redevelopment known as District East is set to convert the property into an open-air blend of restaurants, offices, residential units and retail.

Specifically, the project would include medical services, a “premium grocer,” sidewalks, green space connected to the Empire State Trail, and 500 new residences encompassing townhomes, condos and senior housing. An entertainment component defined by a readapted theater is also expected to come into play.

“We are honored that the county has entrusted us with this opportunity,” said Andy Breuer of Hueber-Breuer. “We take very seriously this responsibility to repurpose this site, and to establish District East as the new crossroads between the east side of Syracuse, the future Route 81, and the eastern suburbs.”

The majority of the current mall structure is anticipated to be demolished to clear the way for District East according to Redev CNY founder Ryan Benz.

On top of generating approximately $12 million in sales tax revenue for the county and New York State, the project is expected to support approximately 950 construction jobs before the grand opening and 1,500 on-site jobs upon completion.

The freshly signed contract calls for the county to be paid $8 million for the site as well as a study and closing period intended to result in a “thoughtful and comprehensive” development plan with “full transparency” and comments from local residents and authorities.

It also comprises a condition precedent to closing that would secure title to the adjoining Sears and Macy’s department stores.

OHB Redev—the “OHB” standing for Benz’s son’s initials—plans to submit for redevelopment benefits along with the termination of reciprocal easement agreements to the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency with a forthcoming application.