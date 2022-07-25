ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, OH

Bingaman awarded for years of service

By Staff report
News Democrat
News Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWSPZ_0gs7SkC300
Lieutenant Wayne Bingaman was recognized by Ripley Village Council on July 11 for his many years of service as a first responder. Photo provided

On Monday, July 11, Ripley Village Council presented Lieutenant Wayne Bingaman with a plaque for his many years of service to the community.

His years of service include 16 years in EMS, 23 years in law enforcement, and 25 years as a firefighter.

Bingaman is always sharing his knowledge of the fire service with new and old members of the Ripley Fire Department.

Bingaman was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and there was a benefit set for 6 p.m. on July 22 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown.

