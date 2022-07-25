ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit with gunshot wounds

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
soecial k
3d ago

everytime I read another teen goes missing you pretty much know the out come of it I'm so sorry for your loss I can't even come to grips of what your dealing with ight now we as parents are not meant to bury our children prayers and thoughts go out to everyone involed RIP ANGEL

vicki lynne
3d ago

I just read a article this morning about them hunting for him his family and friends this is got me so sick I have a granddaughter that's 18 years old this world is sick my prayers and my thoughts are with all the ones that loved him I pray they find whoever did this to this child his life hadn't even begun.

Wendy Castricone
3d ago

Why is this happening to the youth in this country? Really seems that a life means absolutely nothing anymore.So very sad for his family and friends. Rest in Peace Young Man.

