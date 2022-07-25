Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit with gunshot wounds

everytime I read another teen goes missing you pretty much know the out come of it I'm so sorry for your loss I can't even come to grips of what your dealing with ight now we as parents are not meant to bury our children prayers and thoughts go out to everyone involed RIP ANGEL
I just read a article this morning about them hunting for him his family and friends this is got me so sick I have a granddaughter that's 18 years old this world is sick my prayers and my thoughts are with all the ones that loved him I pray they find whoever did this to this child his life hadn't even begun.
Why is this happening to the youth in this country? Really seems that a life means absolutely nothing anymore.So very sad for his family and friends. Rest in Peace Young Man.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler Texas
Comments / 27