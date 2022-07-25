Oklahoma murder suspect caught in Texas, had victim’s car and dog

David Latham and Julie Kawazoe

DENTON, TX. — A suspect accused of murdering a Madill man has been arrested in Texas.

David Latham sits in a jail cell in Denton. Investigators say Latham killed David Lee Easley, Senior last week. Easley’s body was found inside the basement of his home.

His car, debit card, and dog were missing.

Easley’s car was found at a gas station near Roanoke, Texas. Latham was sitting behind the wheel, and Easley’s dog was in the car. Latham’s fiancé, Julie Kawazoe, was parked next to Latham in her own car.

Both Latham and Kawazoe will be extradited back to Oklahoma. Latham faces a first-degree murder charge, Kawazoe faces a charge of illegal use of a credit card.

