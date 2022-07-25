Martha Stewart mourns the loss of 6 pet peacocks after horrible coyote attack

It’s been a hard year so far for Martha Stewart’s pets.

After an April incident where four of the 80-year-old lifestyle guru's dogs killed her cat, now six of her peacocks were "devoured" by a coyote attack over the weekend.

Stewart shared the news via a lovely clip of one of the peacocks, Blue Boy.

Along with the video, Stewart captioned, "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy. Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

The media mogul seems to have kept more of a sense of humor about the sad situation this time around. The death of her cat, Princess Peony , had her seemingly much more devastated, as she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, "Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly."

It seems Stewart is being a little more cautious then, concerning her pets, which now also include three newly hatched baby peafowl, as she mentioned in a recent blog post . And Princess Peony was one of two calico Persian cats Stewart had.

She finished off the post of the peacocks’ demise – that included Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” playing behind Blue Boy – explaining, “we are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc. and by the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found it’s way. to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate.”

As USA Today reported, it is not clear how many peacocks Stewart currently owns as she tweeted in 2021 that she has "21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable."

She continued that, "They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly… Peacocks and peahens are very smart, docile, and adaptable birds. They are also quite clever and very curious."

