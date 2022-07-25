ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson or Ben Simmons? Which former #1 will bounce back?

By Aaron Kellerstrass
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pelicandebrief.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
511K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy