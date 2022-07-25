Clarence hosts 18th annual Taste of Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 18th annual Taste of Clarence will take place on Monday, August 1 from 12-8 p.m. at the Main Street Clarence Town Park.

The event is rain or shine and will feature 12 different restaurants, six food trucks, a classic car display, basket raffles, local vendors, and live entertainment.

According to Clarence Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Mark Medole, the event usually takes place on a Monday to accommodate the local restaurants, as Monday tends to be the slowest day.

Anyone interested in displaying their classic car is strongly encouraged to pre-register as spots are limited. Pre-registration is available online here.

Medole said this is one of the largest events held in the Town of Clarence and for further information, call (716) 631-3888.

