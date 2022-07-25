Each opioid prescription refill increases risk of family members' misuse, researchers find

medicalxpress.com
fuzzy
3d ago
I am on prescription opiates and I keep them in a lock box not because anyone in my house will take them but I have young grandchildren and anything that is potentially harmful to them gets locked up just like my hunting rifles and my bow they're all locked up securely
Reply(1)
16
Sid Vandercook
3d ago
than self control of family members are needed not a ban on pain killers by a group of people that hate anything not in there beliefs.
Reply
15
Sondra Lynn Sullivan
3d ago
This "war on pain patients" NEEDS TO STOP! persecution of our Dr's also needs to stop! A true pain patient does not get addicted they become tolerant. The CDC/FDA need to reevaluate their opinions that are killing patients by suicide bcuz they can no longer handle the true pain they're in! Let Dr's be Dr's and let them treat their patients!
Reply(1)
15
Comments / 19