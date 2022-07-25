10 upcoming events in Southeastern Wisconsin that you don’t want to miss

This summer, Racine County is packed full of family-friendly events. From seltzer strolls to fairs, this summer season has already been a memorable one, and the fun isn’t over yet. If you are looking for something to do in Southeastern Wisconsin, continue reading to learn about what’s happening locally.

10 events worth checking out

Our site features festivals, fairs, nightlife, music, art, and more events. Check out these 10 upcoming events happening locally.

1. Taste of Wisconsin

Taste of Wisconsin (TOW) is a 3-day family festival featuring food, beverages, music, chef demos, and “fun by the forkful.” This is the 11th annual TOW event and features 30 food and beverage vendors serving up their fresh-made specialties. The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha. Their fundraising efforts are dedicated to providing a better quality of life for the area’s youth, the elderly, and the disadvantaged.

Enjoy what this event has to offer this year at Harbor Park, 5501 Ring Road, in Kenosha. The event runs from July 28 through 30. Find more details on our website’s calendar.

2. Racine HarborMarket

The 2nd Racine HarborMarket will take place on July 28. From 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m at Downtown Racine’s Monument Square, you can enjoy this European-style market. The market offers vendors selling the freshest of local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, artisan creations, and prepared foods.

If you’ve been to the Kenosha HarborMarket, you’ll want to stop in and meet the new sister location. Learn more on our events page.

3. High Stakes Band – Music on the Monument

Another Music on the Monument feature is the High Stakes Band. Enjoy listening to their sounds from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m on July 29. This band gives locals the chance to listen to some Soul/R&B on Monument Square, 502 Main St., in Downtown Racine.

Find more details online about this band.

4. The Port of Fear Film Festival

The Port of Fear Film Festival is another fun event to attend with adult family members. It takes place on July 30 at the historic Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave., in Kenosha.

This international film festival celebrates everything horror, sci-fi, fantasy and thriller. At the event, they will feature and highlight the work of filmmakers from the Midwest. This all-day event will go from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and also have vendors on-site. Learn about all that’s happening by clicking here.

5. Saint Sharbel Mission Lebanese Festival

An authentic Lebanese church festival is taking place at Saint Sebastian Church, 3126 95th St. in Sturtevant. This one-of-a-kind festival will take place on July 30. It will give people the chance to purchase authentic foods such as taboule salad, hummus, kabob and zaatar.

This festival features live music with local bands and games for children to play. The one-day event takes place from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will benefit the Saint Sharbel Mission of Milwaukee Maronite Catholic Church. Read about the church and its festival on our website.

6.’Pacas & Pints

Calling on all beer and animal lovers! ‘Pacas & Pints is presented by the Eco-Justice Center located at 7133 Michna Road in Racine. On July 31, bring a blanket or chair and snuggle up next to the alpaca pasture as you listen to music by Oly Mach Schau. There will be beer provided by Littleport Brewing Company. Additionally, food will be available from Zaytuna’s Kitchen.

Purchase tickets and get more of the inside scoop on our website.

7. Squad 51 – Saturday Sounds

Who is Squad 51? You can find out about their upcoming performance by visiting the events page. Enjoy listening to Squad 51 for free at the Saturday Sounds event. This classic rock band will play from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on July 30.

8. Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest

The Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest will feature live music and unique bacon creations. This is the event for foodies as there will be dishes, treats, and even drinks inspired by bacon. Local restaurants and businesses will help kick off the 2-day event taking place at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant.

On Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., enjoy this family-centered event. Details can be found online.

9. Armenian Fest 2022

Come enjoy Armenian food, music, dancing, & more at Armenian Fest 2022. The family-friendly event will take place on August 7 from noon until 5 p.m. at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St. in Racine.

There is free parking and free entry to the festival. Both cash and cards are accepted for any purchases. There will be both indoor and outdoor seating options and games for kids to play. Get a head start and pre-order food on their website. Find additional details on our events page.

10. Bat Night Paddle

The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) at 1301 W. 6th St. in Racine is hosting an evening paddle on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to search for bats. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and include a presentation on bats in Wisconsin by UW-Parkside’s distinguished biology lecturer, Dr. Catherine Mossman, followed by a paddle on the Root River to search for bats.

Participants will learn how to use bat monitoring equipment. It is strongly recommended that you have previous experience canoeing and kayaking. Want to go? Find out how to sign up and attend by visiting our website.

Events and more

