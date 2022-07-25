Venetian Guest Becomes Millionaire After Placing $5 Bet

Photo : Getty Images

A guest at the Venetian in Las Vegas has recently become a millionaire after making just a $5 bet. 8 News Now reported that the guest has asked to remain anonymous.

The guest was reportedly playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush. The good hand came after the guest made a $5 side bet, making them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort's Millionaire Progressive.

In total, the guest won $1,040,235.

The Millionaire Progressive starts at $1 million and goes up in increments once a player places a $5 side bet. The player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush in order to win.

The Millionaire Progressive is available on several different table games at The Venetian as well as The Palazzo.