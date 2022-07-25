ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWAT1_0gs7O2Cw00

(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $810 million! The cash option is $470.1 million.

The jackpot remains the third highest in Mega Millions history.

No one claimed Friday’s jackpot. The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Where winning tickets have been sold in Ohio

Friday’s numbers were 14-40-60-64-66. The Mega Ball was 16.

Tickets are $2 apiece. Ohio lottery players bought 1.7 million tickets for Friday’s drawing. Ohio lottery officials are expecting even more tickets will be sold for Tuesday’s drawing.

Ohio’s last Mega Millions jackpot prize was sold in December of 2019 at Giant Eagle in Mentor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Ohio Lottery#Giant Eagle#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy