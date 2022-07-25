ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Injured jet skier brought to shore in Stonington

By Kimberly Drelich
The Day
Stonington ― A man was taken to the hospital after being injured on a jet ski Saturday evening, police said.

Captain Todd Olson said the jet skier hit a wave caused by another boat and the impact caused the man to hit the handle bars of the jet ski.

A boat brought the jet skier to the Barn Island Boat Launch at the end of Palmer Neck Road.

The jet skier, who suffered a laceration to his chest, was conscious and alert and transported by Westerly Ambulance to Westerly Hospital for further evaluation, Olson said.

The emergency call came in about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, he said.

Community Policy