Boaz Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) – Boaz Police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing teen last seen on Friday.

14-year-old Juanita Rosalino Serrato was last seen by her family on July 22. Boaz Police said she could possibly be in the Huntsville or Decatur area.

She is 5’5″, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 125 pounds.

Juanita Rosalino Serrato

Anyone who knows where Juanita may be is asked to call Boaz Police at 256-593-6812 or message them on their Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.