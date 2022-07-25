ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin-based Tiff's Treats employees announce union, company responds

By Chris O'Connell
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular Austin-based cookie delivery company is following the lead set by Starbucks and Alamo Drafthouse employees. Hourly workers at Tiff's Treats have filed for union elections at two Austin locations, starting with A7, the East Austin Tiff's location. Tiff's Treats Workers United is asking for a new union...

