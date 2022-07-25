ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Blue Mountain Action Council receives $25K in hunger relief funding

By Jill Sperling
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Blue Mountain Action Council / Facebook

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Blue Mountain Action Council is receiving a boost of $25,000 to support hunger relief.

The Walla Walla based non-profit was among 63 community organizations across the country to receive a portion of $1.5 million in grant from Tyson Foods.

The funds allocated to Blue Mountain Action Council will support food pantry services in the towns of Burbank, Touchet and Pasco.

According to Interim Food Bank Director Erika Mora, the needs of these communities have increased.

“The overwhelming need since the beginning of the pandemic has made our services essential as we serve nearly 8,300 Households and 21,000 total clients monthly in these communities,” she said in a release.

“These rural and historically underserved communities will benefit directly by being provided with quality protein along with produce and dry goods to supplement a healthy diet and to further our goal of ending food insecurity.”

