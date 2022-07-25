Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

thecoastnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
Coast News
La Jolla
NBC San Diego
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast News
travellemming.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPBS
onscene.tv
topshelfmusicmag.com
Comments / 0