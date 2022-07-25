OSBI: Suspect In Custody Following Homicide In Madill

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on July 21, 2022 in Madill.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI to investigate into the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.

OSBI said the victim’s body was found in the cellar of his home in Madill.

The victim’s vehicle, debit card and dog were missing, according to the OSBI.

Investigators found the missing vehicle at a gas station in Roanoke, Texas.

Investigators located the suspect, David Latham, and his fiancé, Julie Kawazoe, as well as the victim’s dog and debit card.

Latham was taken into custody on the complaint of first-degree murder, and Kawazoe was taken into custody on the complaint of illegal use of a credit card.

Both are waiting extradition, according to the OSBI.