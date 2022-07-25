ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madill, OK

OSBI: Suspect In Custody Following Homicide In Madill

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29e9DO_0gs7IBHU00

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on July 21, 2022 in Madill.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI to investigate into the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.

OSBI said the victim’s body was found in the cellar of his home in Madill.

The victim’s vehicle, debit card and dog were missing, according to the OSBI.

Investigators found the missing vehicle at a gas station in Roanoke, Texas.

Investigators located the suspect, David Latham, and his fiancé, Julie Kawazoe, as well as the victim’s dog and debit card.

Latham was taken into custody on the complaint of first-degree murder, and Kawazoe was taken into custody on the complaint of illegal use of a credit card.

Both are waiting extradition, according to the OSBI.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Madill, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#David Lee#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy