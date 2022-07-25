South Carolina football analyst, former Gamecock named rising stars in coaching

One current Gamecocks staffer and another former South Carolina player were named rising stars in college coaching on Monday.

USC defensive analyst Shaq Wilson and UNC defensive graduate assistant Bryson Allen-Williams both received honorable mention nods from Matt Zenitz of On3.com’s 65 rising-star support-staff coaches you need to know.

“In compiling the list, On3 gathered feedback from around the coaching world to identify top up-and-comers in support staff roles who are setting themselves up for advancement,” Zenitz wrote. “The support staffers who came up most and received the best overall feedback made our list. They are listed alphabetically.”

Wilson is in his second-stint on staff at South Carolina following his decorated playing career in Columbia. He’ previously worked as a graduate assistant, defensive quality control coordinator, assistant director of recruiting and assistant director of football player personnel. Wilson also spent three years as the assistant director of football sports performance at Tennessee.

Allen-Williams was previously a graduate assistant at Georgia State under ex-South Carolina assistant and current Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott. During his time in Atlanta, he coached current USC defensive end and ex-Georgia State standout Jordan Strachan, who finished tied for the national lead in sacks in 2020 — his last year at GSU.

The former four-star recruit and Georgia native was hired to be a part of Mack Brown’s coaching staff at North Carolina in February 2022.

South Carolina is set to open fall camp on Aug. 5, while its season opener against Elliott and Georgia State is slated for Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium.