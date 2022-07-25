ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago
On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted Green's tweet with a response.

Durant: "I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible"

Durant used to play on the Warriors in 2017, and that is the team that Green is referring to being able to beat the 1998 Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors with Durant went to the NBA Finals three times in a row, and won two NBA Championships.

In the summer of 2019, Durant left the Warriors to sign with Brooklyn.

He missed the first season due to injury, but has played the last two years with the team.

They have only won just one playoff series, and this past season they were swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics.

As for the Warriors, they missed the playoffs in the two seasons after Durant left (they also dealt with injuries).

However, this past season they returned to the NBA Finals and beat the Celtics to win their fourth title in the last eight years.

