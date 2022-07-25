ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 recruit Kadyn Betts reclassifies to join the Gophers now

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzYtm_0gs7FzVj00

The 2022 Golden Gophers men's basketball team just got more interesting as Class of 2023 recruit Kadyn Betts has reclassified to 2022 and will join the Gophers this fall.

Betts, from Pueblo, Colorado, is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, though he's skyrocketed in other recruiting service rankings, including at PrepHoops.com where he is a 4-star player ranked 87th in the Class of 2023.

The 6'8'' small forward averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game as a junior at Pueblo Central High School. He had planned to transfer to Huntington Prep in West Virginia prior to his decision to reclassify and join the Gophers.

"We are extremely excited to add Kadyn Betts to our 2022-23 Gopher roster," Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said. "Kadyn comes from a great basketball family. I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball. He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court."

Betts' father played college basketball at San Diego State and his brother played at Air Force and Colorado School of Mines.

