Mannheim Steamroller, Alton Brown coming to Fox Cities PAC for holiday shows; tickets on sale Friday

APPLETON - Two popular performers will be bringing holiday shows to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in November and December, the PAC announced Monday.

"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis" will come to Appleton at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Mannheim Steamroller's innovative music has been a Christmas staple for almost four decades. Davis has become the best-selling Christmas artist of all time, with more than 31 million albums sold, including eight multi-platinum, four platinum and 19 gold-certified.

Netflix and former Food Network chef and host Alton Brown will bring "Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats — The Holiday Variant" to the PAC at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Brown is well-known for his "Good Eats" show on Food Network and he's also hosted "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Iron Chef America," among other shows. He's now hosting a new version of "Iron Chef," called "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," on Netflix.

His show is called a "culinary variety show," mixing cooking with science, humor, music and lots of audience interaction.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. July 29 through Ticketmaster online, by phone at 800-982-2787, or in-person at the PAC box office. Mannheim Steamroller tickets start at $45. Alton Brown tickets start at $49.

