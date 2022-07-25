ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOT holding virtual public meeting on electric vehicle plan

By Bradley Zimmerman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Thursday regarding the state’s National Electric Infrastructure Plan.

The plan is the latest effort by Governor Pritzker to have 1 million electric vehicles registered in Illinois by 2030. During the meeting, IDOT will provide information about the plan and receive feedback from the public.

The feedback and comments gathered at the meeting will help guide IDOT in developing a statewide plan to create and support an interconnected network of charging stations along key travel routes. The plan is required for Illinois to receive an anticipated $148 million to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year.

“Illinois has emerged as a leader in embracing electric vehicles as a cornerstone for economic growth and carbon reduction in our state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Governor Pritzker, a foundation has been laid to remake transportation as we know it here in Illinois. We are blazing a trail by creating infrastructure to support electric vehicles, connecting and uplifting communities along the way.”

Under Pritzker’s direction, IDOT is working with other state agencies, including the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, to achieve these goals in Illinois and make the most of available state and federal funding.

People can learn more about electric vehicles in Illinois on the state’s website . They can register to attend the public meeting here , with additional meetings and stakeholder engagement scheduled soon.

