Western IL Veteran/Senior Resource Fair Aug. 2-5

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

IL State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) has announced he is hosting resource fairs throughout his western Illinois district this summer for veterans and senior citizens. Resource fairs will take place August 2-5 in Bureau, Knox, Henry and Mercer Counties.

“Many in our community have benefited from learning about the various programs and resources available through local organizations and state programs,” explained Rep. Dan Swanson. “There are four events during the first week of August and I encourage anyone who offers programs and services for either veterans or seniors to contact my office to reserve an exhibit space.”

Residents are encouraged to attend fairs at the following locations:

August 2      10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Aledo VFW                       106 SW 3 rd Ave., Aledo

August 3      10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Princeton Moose Lodge   1339 N. Euclid Ave., Princeton

August 4      12 p.m.-3 p.m.        Knights of Columbus Hall  1556 E. Fremont St., Galesburg

August 5      10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Flemish American Club      313 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee

For more information or reserve exhibit space, please contact Rep. Swanson at 309-334-7474. The deadline for exhibitors to register for space is July 30.

