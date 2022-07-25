Mattoon Man dies in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Mattoon Saturday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1000 N and 700 E at approximately 5:08 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said reports indicated the driver of the car involved, Anakin L. Feuerborn of Mattoon, lost control and overcorrected. Feuerborn’s car subsequently flipped over and landed in a ditch.

Feuerborn was extricated from his car and taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, but was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday. Toxicology results are still pending.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.