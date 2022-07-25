A fifth person has been charged in the May 13 downtown shooting that injured 17 after a Bucks playoff game

A fifth alleged shooter has been charged in the May 13 downtown mass shooting that injured 17 people after a Milwaukee Bucks game.

Terrell F. Milton, 23, of Milwaukee is the latest person to be accused of firing a weapon during what court records have described as a coordinated attack from a group of people against a 20-year-old man who had a longstanding feud with one of the alleged shooters.

The shooting unfolded near East Juneau Avenue and North Water Street, with hundreds of innocent bystanders and at least 10 police officers nearby following a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

The targeted man and 16 others were injured by the gunfire. Two other shootings in the downtown area reported earlier that evening injured four others.

Days afterward, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said investigators were not aware of any gang affiliations, and court records have not indicated any either.

Milton, who is not in custody, was charged Friday with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury. The charges are identical to those filed against four other people: Lemont R. Siller, 21; Christopher L. Murry, 23; Marquise L. Jackson, 24; and Alexus A. Jackson-Milton, 20.

At least four other, unknown people also opened fire during the incident, according to court records.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 13, the targeted man was standing outside Grohmann Tower, 233 E. Juneau Ave. According to surveillance camera footage described in court records, two groups of people appeared to converge and take up positions around the man, one coming from the east and the other from the west.

Siller told police afterward that he had a longstanding feud with the targeted man, records said.

Milton was part of the group walking east. Included in that group was Siller and Jackson-Milton, who was the first to pull out a gun while facing the targeted man, records said.

An unknown person who was with the targeted man then pulled out a gun and fired shots. Siller, Jackson, Milton, Murry and Jackson-Milton all returned fire, records said.

Milton was seen in surveillance camera footage running east on Juneau Avenue while firing shots. He at one point tripped over a median but resumed firing after getting up, records said. He was identified to police by the targeted man.

At least four other people have also been charged with gun possession offenses in connection with the May 13 shootings, but they have not been accused in court filings of firing their weapons or associating with the groups of people who allegedly targeted the 20-year-old man.

Of the alleged shooters, all but Milton are in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Siller, Jackson and Murry have pleaded not guilty and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Jackson-Milton has not entered a plea and is due back in court Thursday.

