What you need to know about the Light the Hoan Intern Challenge that begins Monday night

Fourth of July fireworks have come and gone, but there is still another colorful, nighttime light show worth seeing this summer.

Monday night, a series of short LED light shows will illuminate Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge as part of round one of the second annual Light the Hoan Intern Challenge presented by Northwestern Mutual.

Each light show was produced by teams of interns representing 12 Milwaukee companies: American Family Insurance , Baird , Direct Supply , Northwestern Mutual , Rockwell Automation , We Energies , Quarles and Brady , Milwaukee Tool , Generac , Molson Coors , Johnson Financial Group and Johnson Controls , according to a news release from Mueller Communications.

Over 400 interns are participating in the challenge this year, competing to design a light show that best represents their company’s brand and culture.

The bracket-style competition will begin Monday night at 9:30 p.m. with a different company displaying their 30-to-60-second light show every five minutes. Over the course of the next three nights beginning at 9 p.m., Intern Challenge light shows will continue to be displayed.

Each night, members of the public can vote for their favorite light show design online at vote.lightthehoan.com . Voting opens at 9:30 p.m. Monday and 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. You can view the light shows in person or via the Hoan Bridge livestream feed on the voting website.

Teams with the greatest number of votes will advance to the next night’s round of competition. The overall winner will be crowned on National Intern Day, Thursday, July 28.

Members of the winning team will receive a free, round-trip ticket from Southwest Airlines, and the winning company will take home the traveling trophy until next year's competition.

The winning design will be displayed on the Hoan Bridge from sundown until 2 a.m. Thursday night.

Last year , interns from eight companies participated, and the team from Direct Supply won. According to the news release, nearly double the number of interns involved in the challenge last year are competing this year.

Michael Hostad is the president and co-founder of Light the Hoan . In May 2018, his team began fundraising to install interactive LED lights on the west side of the Hoan Bridge. The team's public crowdsourcing campaign raised over $3.5 million, and lights were installed on the bridge in October 2020.

Hostad said the mission of the Intern Challenge is to attract young talent to Milwaukee long term and promote the city as a "tech hub."

"Milwaukee has so many of the elements needed to attract and retain talent. The Intern Challenge is an example of a creative way of pulling those assets together to develop a unique experience for our local interns,” he said. “We’re excited to continue to demonstrate how Light the Hoan is about more than just lights on a bridge.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, the interns were only introduced to the bridge's coding software in a two-hour training session earlier this month. Each team had about one hour to complete their light show designs on company time.

"It's pretty remarkable what these interns were able to do with not a lot of time and a brief introduction to the software," Hostad said. "They've created some pretty impressive shows."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What you need to know about the Light the Hoan Intern Challenge that begins Monday night