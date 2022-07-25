‘Remotion’ for Spotify is a new Mac app with SharePlay-like functionality

Remotion is a macOS-only Spotify client that works similarly to Apple’s SharePlay feature but for audio/video calls with friends or coworkers. With the app, you can listen to music and talk like you’re side by side with them – and the best part is that Remotion works even with those who don’t have Spotify Premium.

Remotion controls your Spotify app locally. According to the developers, the app brings better audio quality as well as the ability to edit playlists together and control your own music volume better than Zoom.

In a Remotion Room, you can gather your friends or coworkers and share your Spotify listening experience with them. But even if you are not the DJ of the session, you can pause the song when you need to talk to someone next to you – and then it syncs with the rest of the group when you’re back – or the app just adjusts everyone’s volume so you can talk over music without echo or distracting them.

For those who don’t pay for Spotify, users will still hear the ads and then they are synced again with the rest of the group. No Premium required.

Here’s how Remotion works:

We started with voice chat (and camera or screenshare if you want). But the devil was in the details: How do you prevent music from echoing when people aren’t muted? Can people hear each other over music? The answer was deceptively simple: Fade the music when people talk. After a ton of iteration, headphones are optional, muting is optional. And it kind of sounds like everyone’s famous—or giving GPS driving directions—your choice.

Although this Spotify client is ultimately a place for to you take calls with coworkers or friends, the developers say “the defaults and shortcuts encourage spending most of the session muted with camera off. Just enjoy the music and the company.”

Remotion on macOS is free as long as the developers test the beta version – it’s not clear whether it will require a subscription or just a single in-app purchase. But in the meantime, it’s totally worth trying here.

What do you think of it? Do you like it or prefer using SharePlay with Apple Music on a FaceTime call?

