Texas State

Texas AG Ken Paxton bans staff lawyers from speaking at state bar events, escalating feud sparked by 2020 election

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
Erik Gould
3d ago

I am a republican and do not understand how he continues to get elected. Never ever vote for a candidate that had lawsuits against for him criminal acts that he would undoubtedly prosecute you for!

delash
3d ago

This Texas attorney General love dictatorship and using power to stop any firm of freedom that threaten his position. Funny enough, illiterate Texans always vote for him. 🤷‍♀️

JBP z
3d ago

Hes got three lawsuits against him ! 1 is 7 years old how long can he hide!!!

