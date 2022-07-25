Mecole Hardman laughed in response to ESPN host’s suggestion Chiefs could miss playoffs

Screengrab of ESPN YouTube video

The Chiefs’ AFC West foes were busy this offseason.

The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all made significant upgrades in an effort to knock the Chiefs from their division perch.

During a visit Friday to ESPN’s “First Take,” Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was asked about the AFC West and where the Chiefs will finish.

”I’m not gonna say we get at the bottom; we’re definitely at the top. I mean, what, (four) consecutive AFC championship (games)? (Four) consecutive. Six AFC West titles. I mean, I don’t think we’re just gonna fall off like that. So I’m pretty sure we still will be where we’re supposed to be at.”

At one point, ESPN’s Bart Scott said this could be a reset year for the Chiefs and they may miss the playoffs.

Hardman simply laughed in response, and then defended the Chiefs defense, noting the moves the team made in the draft and free agency.

However, Hardman later talked about the upgrades made by AFC West opponents and he said the division games were all going to be difficult. That was after Scott noted the Broncos had traded for quarterback Russell Wilson.

“The Broncos got Russ now. I mean, the Chargers got (linebacker) Khalil Mack, they got (cornerback) J.C. Jackson, they (already) got (linebacker) Joey Bosa, (safety) Derwin James, I think they probably overall have the best defense in the AFC West. Honestly, they got a great defense,” Hardman said.

“The Raiders got a couple of additions with (wide receiver) Davante Adams, (defensive end) Chandler Jones. So I think people just added the right pieces to be a better overall team. But as far as being on our heels., I think you can go all three actually. I think on any given day you can get beat. IF they got their ‘A game’ and we don’t bring our ‘A game,’ we’re going to lose that game. So I think is every game in the AFC West is gonna be a battle, you’re gonna have to bring your ‘A game’ to come out with a victory in this division, which I think is the hardest division in the NFL at this point.”

Hardman also talked about the Chiefs’ offense without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Hardman called Hill a “once-in-a-generation type of player” and a “first-ballot Hall of Famer.” But Hardman is ready to step up his game.

“Tyreek, literally made people change their defenses, right? Where you’re gonna play 20 yards off, right? So it affects me as well,” Hardman said. “It doesn’t just affect him. Now, he’s gone. If a defense for that, they can come and play man to man or stay at 10 yards and think that’s cool. I’m gonna go right by you. Like it’s simple as that ... I never could show that because I have that guy in front of me, which I had no problem with.

“I learned from him. I learned everything from him, and I’m wishing him the best of luck as well because he gonna do the same thing at Miami. I feel like I can take the top off, so I’m gonna do that too.”

