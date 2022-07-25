ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago marks milestones in effort to prevent opioid overdoses

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFpqF_0gs7BA4s00

Chicago marks milestones in effort to prevent opioid overdoses 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago passed two big milestones in its effort to prevent opioid overdoses.

Since October, the Department of Public Health has handed out more than 50,000 fentanyl test strips and more than 500 kits containing Narcan nasal spray have been distributed at Chicago libraries.

Narcan can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

If you or a loved one is seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, call the Illinois helpline, 833-234-6343.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Opioid Use Disorder#Helpline#Narcan#Cbs Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy