Chicago marks milestones in effort to prevent opioid overdoses 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago passed two big milestones in its effort to prevent opioid overdoses.

Since October, the Department of Public Health has handed out more than 50,000 fentanyl test strips and more than 500 kits containing Narcan nasal spray have been distributed at Chicago libraries.

Narcan can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

If you or a loved one is seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, call the Illinois helpline, 833-234-6343.