Jeff Horner resigns as Carmel police chief, remains on department as lieutenant

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard accepted the resignation of Jeff Horner as police chief, the city announced Monday.

Jim Barlow, the city's former police chief, will resume the role until Carmel finds a replacement, according to a city news release.

Horner served as police chief for about six months and will continue to work with the Carmel Police Department as a lieutenant, according to information from the city.

His resignation comes almost a week after Horner removed Deputy Police Chief Joe Bickel from his position after an external investigation ordered by Brainard found claims that Bickel acted inappropriately with female employees in the police department.

The city's announcement Monday did not provide a reason for Horner's resignation.

Carmel spokesman Dan McFeely declined to answer additional questions from IndyStar, including whether Horner's resignation was tied to the news of Bickel's removal.

"The City has no further comment at this time," McFeely wrote in an email.

More: Carmel deputy police chief removed after complaints of 'inappropriate behavior'

According to a city news release last week, an external investigation into Bickel's behavior found claims that the deputy chief "groped the breast of a female employee, attempted to forcibly kiss a different female employee, and kissed the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event."

Brainard appointed Horner in December when the city announced Barlow's retirement.

A city news release at the time stated Horner had 28 years with Carmel Police. He started with the department in January 1994. Horner worked in the operations division and was a public information officer with the Carmel Police's school resource unit.

Before serving as police chief, Horner acted as deputy chief of administration.

IndyStar's attempts to contact Horner and Barlow on Monday were unsuccessful.

An email Monday to Carmel's police union, Fraternal Order of Police lodge 185 , was not returned.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jeff Horner resigns as Carmel police chief, remains on department as lieutenant